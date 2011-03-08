Highlights include Samsung’s integrated Social Hub Premium, dual-input control via a touch-screen and full Qwerty keyboard.



The Samsung Social Hub Premium gives one-touch access to emails, instant messages and social networking accounts. Twitter feeds and Facebook updates, work and personal emails and text messages are collated in one central contact list.

Powered by the Android 2.2 ‘Froyo’ platform, the Galaxy Pro has access to over 150,000 apps and services from Android Market, such as the latest games for entertainment, interactive maps and news feed services.



The Samsung Galaxy Pro is also equipped with a 3.0 megapixel camera for still image or video capture, a 2.8in display, wi-fi and Bluetooth capability and a stereo FM radio with RDS.

It supports MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+ and WMA audio formats, as well as MPEG4, H.264, H.263, WMV, DivX and Xvid video playback.

Simon Stanford, managing director, Samsung Mobile UK and Ireland, says: “The Samsung Galaxy Pro is the perfect device for everyone looking to manage their busy work and social lives. Running on Android 2.2 and with brilliant entertainment features it’s another great addition to the Galaxy range.”



The Samsung Galaxy Pro will be available during the second quarter in the UK market, followed by other European countries, the Middle East, South East Asia and India.

