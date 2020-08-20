Samsung TVs get access to more HDR10+ content

Samsung smart TV owners now have another way to access HDR10+ content. Samsung has expanded its video app offering to include Google Play Movies, which began offering HDR10+ content in July.

The HDR10+ material available on Google's subscription-free film and TV rental store – also in 4K – is now available on Samsung smart TVs in 117 countries, including Europe, North America and Korea. Blockbuster titles include Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians.

So what is HDR10+ anyway? Essentially it's a HDR format rival to Dolby Vision created by Samsung. Both formats build on the standard HDR10 format, which uses static metadata, meaning the boundaries of brightness are set at the start of a film or show and don’t budge for the duration. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, meanwhile, use dynamic metadata, so those brightness boundaries can be set and changed on a frame-by-frame basis and the full colour range deployed even in scenes that contain only dark or only light elements. The result is subtler gradients and therefore more detail.

While Dolby's HDR standard has found its way onto Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ as well as some movie and TV stores and 4K Blu-rays, the adoption of HDR10+ by video services has been comparatively slower – which isn't so much the case with hardware, as support by the likes of Amazon streamers and Samsung, Panasonic, Philips and Vizio TVs attests to. HDR10+ content can currently be found on Amazon, Rakuten, a number of 4K discs and, now, Google Play Movies.

Google Play Movies plans to support HDR10+ on "additional platforms" in the future, too.

