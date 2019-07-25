Samsung confirms September launch for troublesome Galaxy Fold

When Samsung announced its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, in February amid a flurry of excitement, it was slated for a May launch. But the well-documented faults of early review samples put a delay to proceedings, and only now after months of anticipation has Samsung confirmed a new launch date.

Four months after its original release date, the Fold will launch in September in select markets. Exact availability details will be shared in the coming weeks – perhaps during its Galaxy Note 10 launch event in August, then.

Samsung has indeed, as noted in its press release, "taken the time" to evaluate the product design and make the necessary improvements. As the defects were mostly concerned with the OLED screen, this is where Samsung has made a number of fixes.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel to help make it apparent that it's an integral part of the display and not supposed to be removed.

There are now additional reinforcements to better protect the display and other parts of the device, and the top and bottom of the hinge area has been further strengthened. The space between the Fold's hinge and body has been reduced, too.

Samsung says it has also spent this time optimising more apps and services for its foldable-friendly UX interface.

