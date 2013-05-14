Take a look at the Ruark Audio R7, Ruark's £2000, modern-day take on the iconic radiogram.

Inspired by 1960s design, the new R7 flagship model in the Ruark Audio range brings the radiogram design bang up to date, adding wireless streaming to an all-in-one, 2.1 stereo system.

Better known for more compact products, such as the Ruark Audio R4i and the R1 MkII radio, the R7 has designs on a larger chunk of your living room.

Made from real walnut, aluminium and glass, the R7 supports aptX Bluetooth, DLNA streaming thanks to integrated wifi, DAB, FM and internet radio and good ol' CD playback.

The 2.1-speaker system is powered by two newly developed, 5.5in dual concentric drivers, with the tweeter mounted centrally within the mid-bass driver, and an 8in long throw subwoofer.

Ruark Audio's own Class A-B amplifiers and high capacity power supply complete the audio system, which delivers 160 watts of power.

Connections come in the form of two stereo analogue inputs, plus one digital optical and one digital coaxial input. There's a "charge port" for smartphones and tablets, too.

There's a fresh take on Ruark's familiar RotoDial remote control, plus a high contrast fluorescent display.

The Ruark R7 comes with spindle legs if you want the system to stand loud and proud in your room, or you can use the supplied puck feet for mounting the R7 on a sideboard or AV rack (provided it can make take the 30kg weight).

Due for release this Autumn, the Ruark Audio R7 comes with a £2000 price tag. Let us know what you think in the comments below...

Written by Joe Cox

