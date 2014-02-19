After making a respectable first attempt at powered speakers with the OLi POWA-5 more than a year ago, Roth Audio has announced that it has upgraded the powered stereo speaker system for 2014.

The British manufacturer has built on the debut model by "upgrading sonics and fine-tuning visuals", while the latest edition of the POWA-5 also now comes with aptX-capable Bluetooth technology.

It means the speakers offer "CD-matching stereo audio performance when you pair the speakers with a suitable devices", claims Roth – including the Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, the HTC One Max, Apple Macs and more.

Cosmetic changes include a new look for the Roth logo; the adjustment of the IR window from rectangular to circular; and a larger and flatter redesigned control knob to match the IR window.

Technical features of the POWA-5 include a two-way crossover system using a 25mm tweeter and a 13cm driver, while one of the cabinets houses an 80W amplifier. The frequency response is 60Hz-20KHz.

You'll also find a multitude of connectivity options in addition to wireless Bluetooth, including a RCA input; a 3.5mm stereo input; two optical inputs; two USB charging sockets; and a subwoofer output.

Roth founder James Roth said: "The OLi POWA-5 is a much-loved design and these upgrades changes will help maintain its position as one of the best value Bluetooth music systems available."

The upgraded Roth OLi POWA-5 is now available for £249.

by Pete Hayman

