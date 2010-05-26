That used to be the case with the Roberts Radio Sound 53 DAB/FM/CD/iPod dock system, which came only in black gloss. But now it's available in a choice of red and white gloss finishes too.

The unit has USB and SD card sockets so you can record from the radio or CD, 20 station presets, a six-position equaliser with separate bass and treble control, a headphone socket and an aux input for connecting an MP3 or portable player.

In addition there's an adjustable sleep timer, snooze function, an optical Toslink socket and lower power standby.

The Roberts Sound 53 is available now for £286.09. Read our full review here.

