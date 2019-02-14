Qobuz hi-res music service makes its US debut

Qobuz, the music streaming and download service with a distinctly Gallic flavour - already available in Europe - has today landed in America.

One of the pioneers of hi-res music streaming with its Studio and Sublime+ packages, Qobuz is aimed squarely at audiophiles. Sublime+, which includes hi-res FLAC streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz and discounts on purchased downloads, costs $299.99 for a year. The Studio service at $24.99/month (or $249.99 for a one-off annual fee) offers unlimited hi-res streaming but not the download store discounts.

If you're not that bothered about the hi-res offering, Qobuz Hi-Fi at $19.99/month (or $199.99 annually) delivers CD-quality (16-bit/44.1kHz) streaming. And the cheapest $9.99 ($99.99 annually) Premium service offers MP3 streaming at 320kbps.

The firm says it has a catalogue of around 40 million CD-quality tracks and unspecified "millions" of hi-res ones.

Dan Mackta, managing director of Qobuz USA, says: "I’m thrilled to be introducing Qobuz to the US, and I look forward to working with the music community to spread the word about streaming without sacrifice. It’s all about the quality!”

Qobuz is already well established in France, the UK and Ireland. You can listen to the latest What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist here.

