Pure has upgraded its Mi bedside DAB/FM radio, releasing the Series 2 model with punchier sound, advanced alarm features and an improved display.

There are now two dedicated keys for programmable alarms which can be set to wake the user to digital radio, FM or a tone and have adjustable settings for weekdays and the weekend.

There's also a large snooze button and a sleep timer that fades the radio to mute. A light sensor automatically adjusts the large, backlit LCD display to suit the light levels of the room.

Additional features include 16 presets, a headphone socket and USB input.

The Pure Siesta Mi Series 2 comes in black or white and is available now for £35.

