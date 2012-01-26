Scheduled for launch at next month's Bristol Sound & Vision Show, PMC is expanding its twenty series range with a new centre speaker, the £1295 twenty.C.

It will go on sale mid-March and will be available in a choice of three real-wood veneers – oak, walnut and Amarone – as well as high-gloss Diamond Black.

The twenty.C uses exactly the same M13 5.5in drive units as used in the twenty.21 standmount and twenty.23 floorstander, and is voiced to match the rest of the twenty range.

The bass/mid drive units, developed by PMC, have stiff, lightweight paper cones which are built into a cast-alloy chassis.Twin drivers flank the new Sonolex fabric dome tweeter, developed in conjunction with Seas of Norway.

Other components developed for the twenty series are carried over to the twenty.C: drive units, crossovers, binding posts, plinth and spikes.

As with all PMC speakers, the twenty.C uses the company's patented Advanced Transmission Line (ATL) technology. The cabinet is made from 1.8cm thick Medite HDF fro maximum rigidity.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook