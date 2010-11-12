Trending

Philips expands range of Fidelio docking systems with £250 model

New addition to the Philips Fidelio range gets its own iTunes app, Bluteooth streaming and direct digital connection

Philips Fidelio DS8550

Like its bigger brother, it can play and charge an Apple iPad, iPhone or iPod. It's Bluetooth enabled for wireless streaming, has a pair of 3in full-range speakers, built-in 30W amplifier and a similar curved-cabinet design "to minimise sound diffraction".

The DS8550 also uses Philips's PureDigital sound processing technology to take a direct digital input from the attached device, so the digital-to-analogue conversion is handled by the dock itself to improve sound quality.

A built-in rechargeable battery gives a claimed playback time of up to five hours, and a proximity sensor means the controls light up when you approach the dock.

Philips has also developed a free Fidelio iTunes app which allows easy browsing and playback of your music, control of the five-band equaliser and a quick check of your Fidelio dock's battery life from your Apple device.

