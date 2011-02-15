Panasonic gave us a slightly US-centric introduction to its 2011 product range at CES in January, but today we've managed to get the European specifics at the company's convention in London's ExCel.



3D and IPTV are the big stories. The former in the form of new 3D-capabale models, including LCDs, the latter in the form of Viera Connect, which replaces Viera Cast in 2011.



Interestingly, though, the Viera Tablet seen at CES hasn't made an appearance here. Panasonic says it was shown only as a prototype, and although work continues on tablet technology, there are no announcements to be made on specific products just yet.



What we do have are lots of model numbers and specs for TVs, Blu-ray players and recorders, and home cinema systems, so with no further ado, let's cut to the chase.



Oh, but do bear in mind that no official pricing has been announced yet, although we have managed to squeeze a couple of estimates from our contacts at Panasonic, which you'll find below.





Plasma televisions

The big news here is the launch of Panasonic's new NeoPlasma Panel, which is said to offer deeper blacks and much brighter whites than before. This is found on all of the 3D models and one of the 2D models, but different filters result in greater performance as you move up the range.



It's clear that Panasonic has also put a great deal of effort into making its plasmas prettier, too, so many of the new models are surprisingly slim and - to these eyes at least - rather good looking.





VT30

Sizes - 42in, 50in, 55in, 65in

Available - April for 42in and 50in, May for 55in, June for 65in

Prices - TBC



Flagship 3D series

Full HD 3D

NeoPlasma Panel

THX 3D Certification

Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter Pro

600Hz IFC Pro

'High Line' design

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter included

Recording to USB hard disk or SD card

2 pairs of 3D glasses included

Freeview HD

Freesat





GT30

Sizes - 42in, 46in, 50in

Available - March

Prices - Approximately £1300 for 42in



Full HD 3D

NeoPlasma Panel

THX 3D Certification

Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter

600Hz IFC Pro

'High Line' design

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD

Freesat







ST30

Sizes - 42in, 46in, 50in

Available - April

Prices - TBC



Full HD 3D

NeoPlasma Panel

Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter

600Hz IFC Pro

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD







G30

Sizes - 42in, 46in (not UK), 50in

Available - April

Prices - TBC



Top 2D series

Full HD

NeoPlasma Panel

THX Certification

Infinite Black and High Contrast Filter

600Hz IFC Pro

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD







S30

Sizes - 42in to start with 50in to follow

Available - April for 42in

Prices - TBC



Full HD

0.001ms response time

600Hz IFC Pro

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD







U3

Sizes - 42in, 50in

Available - March

Prices - TBC



Full HD

600Hz sfd

0.001ms response time

Freeview HD







C3

Sizes - 42in, 50in

Available - out now

Prices - £600 for 42in, £800 for 50in



HD-ready

600Hz sfd

0.001ms response time

Freeview HD







LCD televisions

Brand new 3D LCD models lead the way here, but it's worth noting that the D35 that we mentioned in our news story is exclusive to Europe, but isn't coming to the UK. Not that that should matter a great deal, though, as it's simply a D30 with more unusual styling.



So why is Panasonic launching 3D LCDs now? Apparently because the company was waiting until it could produce its own panels, which it can now do at its new factory in Japan.







DT30

Sizes - 32in, 37in

Available - March

Prices - Approximately £1000 for the 32in



Full HD 3D

IPS Alpha Panel

LCD with full-array LED backlight and local dimming

Brilliant Contrast

400Hz bls IFC Pro

178 degree viewing angle

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD

Freesat







E30

Sizes - 32in, 37in, 42in

Available - March

Prices - TBC



Full HD

LCD with edge LED backlight

200 blb (backlight blinking) refresh technology

Viera Connect and DLNA

Wi-fi adapter optional

Recording to USB hard disk

Freeview HD







E3

Sizes - 19in, 24in, 32in, 37in, 42in

Available - April

Prices - TBC



Full HD

LCD with edge LED backlight

50Hz

Freeview HD







U3

Sizes - 24in, 32in

Available - April

Prices - TBC



Full HD

LCD with CCFL backlight

50Hz

Freeview HD





C3

Sizes - 24in, 32in

Available - March

Prices - TBC



HD-ready

LCD with CCFL backlight

50Hz

Freeview HD



Blu-ray players

There are three 3D models and just one of the 2D variety this year.





DMP-BDT310

3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)

2D-to-3D conversion

Skype

DLNA

Built-in wi-fi

Touch-free sensor for disc tray

Twin HDMI outputs







DMP-BDT210

3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)

2D-to-3D conversion

Skype

DLNA

Built-in wi-fi

Touch-free sensor for disc tray

Twin HDMI outputs







DMP-BDT110

3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)

2D-to-3D conversion

Skype

DLNA







DMP-BD75

2D Blu-ray player

Ultra-quick playback

35mm chassis

USB and DLNA playback







3D Blu-ray recorders

Panasonic is yet again offering Freeview HD and Freesat models here.





DMR-BWT700/800

250GB and 500GB hard disks respectively

Twin Freeview HD tuners

2D-to-3D conversion of all content (BD, DVD, TV)

3D Effect Controller

Wireless LAN

Skype

DLNA

