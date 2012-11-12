Trending

Onkyo, Imagination Technologies and Pure to collaborate on new product development

Deal gives Onkyo access to Pure's Flow music streaming service, while Onkyo will assist Pure in the development of new products

Imagination Technologies, its subsidiary home electronics brand Pure and Onkyo have joined forces to work on the development of connected audio devices.

In a press statement issued today, Pure says: "This multi-faceted agreement will draw upon Imagination Technologies' breadth of processor, connectivity, cloud and audio technologies to complement Onkyo's market-leading audio expertise, premium brand and geographic reach.

"These will be brought together to enable Onkyo to deliver industry-leading connected audio capabilities across its product range."

In return, Onkyo will assist Pure in the development of new products and will also distribute Pure’s consumer products and cloud-based offering in selected global markets, with Japan as the first.

The deal will enable Onkyo to take advantage of Imagination's Flow cloud technology platform, integrating cloud-connected solutions, including streaming radio and other audio content, advanced music services as well as a growing number of other offerings from Imagination into its own products.

