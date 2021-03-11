OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro leaked press pics confirm almost everything

Two versions of the OnePlus 9 flagship smartphone have been all but confirmed with the leak of a full set of press renders. The pictures purport to show a more premium OnePlus 9 Pro, with what appears to be a gently curved 6.7in screen, and a OnePlus 9 with a flat 6.5in display.

The leak comes courtesy of German website WinFuture and also confirms that both of these smartphone models come with Hasselblad camera arrays. They're set to be available in three colours each, but there is no sign of the predicted third, cheaper OnePlus 9R device.

Sadly, the pictures don't show the bottom or top edge of the phones but, judging by recent OnePlus mobiles, it's not likely we'd find a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Previous rumours have marked these slim bezel mobiles down as either Full HD+ or QHD AMOLED displays, with 120Hz refresh rates for better rendering of fast moving images. There's no intel on HDR support of any kind but hopes are high given that the OnePlus 8 Pro is HDR10+-enabled.

What is clear in the photos is that, as predicted, the OnePlus 9 comes with a triple camera and the OnePlus 9 Pro with a quad set-up, with both including an ultrawide lens with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, as confirmed on Twitter by OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau.

(Image credit: winfuture.de)

This leak comes approximately two weeks ahead of the 23rd March launch date for the OnePlus 9 range. Both phones are expected to be 5G-enabled as standard and feature 45W fast charging and reverse wireless charging too.

There are no prices available as yet but the predicated Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist (OnePlus 9) and Forest Green, Morning Mist and Stellar Black (OnePlus 9 Pro) colour options now appear to be confirmed.

MORE

These are the best smartphones for music and movies.

And here are the best Android phones.