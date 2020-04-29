New June issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: your lockdown music special

Nothing like a bit of time indoors to make you assess your current hi-fi and home cinema kit, is there? Maybe you're considering a new, space-saving storage system for your music? Perhaps a levelled-up CD player is on your list, or possibly it's a shiny smart 4K TV your household needs? Or maybe you're just sick of tripping over cables indoors when you attempt Joe Wicks' PE every morning.

Whatever your heart desires, the latest issue of What Hi-Fi? – on newsstands today – can help. You see, our pages feature in-depth reviews of the best speakers, amplifiers, headphones, TVs and more currently available on the market.

Before we go any further, we know it's hard to justify nipping down to your local newsagent as an essential journey right now, but here's a great offer. You can currently subscribe to our digital edition (the whole magazine, in digital format, delivered promptly to your inbox) for just £3 per issue – a huge saving, and you don't even need to leave the house.

Prefer a proper analogue, bricks-and-mortar magazine? We get it. See below...

We've got to move these colour TVs

(Image credit: Future)

Our First Tests section this month features no fewer than six hot new products from the world of hi-fi. And remember, these reviews give you the full story – no ifs, no buts. Read one; you'll know whether the gear is up to snuff.

Kicking things off, we've gone 12 rounds with Samsung's flagship 4K TV for 2020, the 65-inch QE65Q95T. With an asking price of three grand and arguably a downgrade on last year's top 4K spec sheet (and by that, we mean the Q90R), is this Samsung worthy of its significant outlay, or merely a significant disappointment? We'll tell you why it's still a contender – even though it's not the TV we expected.

Also under our aural microscope this month, the Melco N100 music server (which packs 2TB of storage, or approximately 3,000 CDs if you're looking to de-clutter the lounge), the Musical Fidelity M2sCD player (if you like your CD collection just fine, thanks) the Sonos Port (a streaming module set to replace the Sonos Connect), the Cowon Plenue R2 portable music player and the NAD Masters M10 all-in-one streaming system.

Hit me on my burner prepaid wireless

(Image credit: Future)

This month, we also showcase a five-strong round-up of excellent active speaker systems. These are products that look for all the world like an ordinary set of stereo speakers, but they're actually a complete, quality system.

Our list involves big-hitters such as KEF (whose LS50 Wireless speakers were so good, we inducted them into our Hall of Fame), Bowers & Wilkins, Dynaudio and Dali, and each requires you to stop thinking of your speakers as merely a component of your system and start considering them as the whole thing.

If you're looking to reduce the number of boxes in your living room but still want excellent sound, you can do it for under a grand here. Or, you can do it for quite a bit more than that, thanks to Dali's Rubicon 2C. Whether you're looking to pair your turntable and CD player alongside an inbuilt streaming system or keep it simple, it's worth getting stuck in.

Tell me that isn't true

(Image credit: Future)

True wireless headphones: it seems as if every reputable brand in the business has released a pair. With prices getting more competitive by the month, features such as active noise cancellation, voice assistants and auto-off features are starting to appear in a bid to outdo the rest. All in all, looking for a set can be a daunting task.

Relax, we've tested swathes of them – and we're ready to help you out. Our septet of true wireless headphone options starts at £60 and stretches to £170. Expect detailed comparisons to other models in the list, plus star-ratings not just for overall performance, but for sound, comfort and build too. Don't make a purchase unless you've read it.

Anything you can do...

(Image credit: Future)

...these cans can do better. They're wireless, they hail from four of the biggest names in hi-fi and look increasingly hard to beat for the foreseeable. Also, as each month since their initial release passes, prices are only going one way...

In the elite five-star club, you've got the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless and Bowers & Wilkins PX7, as well as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for marginally less money and (a highly commendable four-star review).

If you're looking to self-isolate at home (in more ways than one), a set of cans from this little round-up is just the ticket, either for you or your (occasionally a little bit too) nearest and dearest.

A Roon with a view

(Image credit: Future)

What is Roon? What's the difference between a Roon Core, a Roon controller and a Roon Nucleus – and why should you care? We'll debunk the terms and explain this premium music service, so you can decide whether it's right for you.

Also in this month's issue, we advise you How to choose the right wireless speaker. It's not an easy job, which is why we've broken it down, explained the steps you should take, the questions you should ask yourself and rounded things off with five great suggestions of products at different price points.

How about something pertaining to your current configuration of hi-fi separates? Our How to add a streamer to your hi-fi system feature offers some considered, expert insight here, as well as five products to help you do just that. Here, it's all about complementing, rather than replacing, your existing kit. And let's face it, there's never been a better time to have a little tinker with your hi-fi system.

Blue chip stock

(Image credit: Future)

Before the whole distancing thing, many a social gathering was enhanced by the presentation of a portable Bluetooth speaker. But these little solo boxes are still great at home, for podcasts while cooking, reading in the garden or even out on your bike during your daily exercise.

The four on show here are all five-star performers, but there is some difference in terms of price between the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) and the Sonos One SL, as well as a vastly different feature set. One of these is going to speak to you though, we're sure of it. The only way to know is to see them side by side and get reading.

But of course, that's not all! Our Temptations section this month has us up close and personal with the minimalist Rega Planar 10/Alpheta 3 – a gorgeous turntable set-up that will set you back a cool £4.5k. Expensive, yes, but there's no harm in reading our review of it, is there?

On top of all this, don't forget the updated and definitive guide to the best home entertainment your money can buy, our unparalleled Buyer's Guide. If you're looking to update your system, let it be your first port of call.

Stay safe all and remember, listen to the music.

