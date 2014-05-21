Netflix appears to be going from strength to strength, after the online video streaming service revealed "significant" expansion plans to include six more European countries.

Now firmly established in the UK after its launch in 2012, Netflix has revealed that residents in France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland will soon be able to access their service.

In a statement, the US-based company said customers in those six countries would be able to access its "wide-range of entertainment for a low monthly price"... "later this year".

Netflix has already gained more than 48 million members across 40 countries and boasts a significant catalogue of movies and TV programmes – including its own in-house series.

More information on pricing, programming and supported devices will be confirmed at a later date.

It also remains to be seen whether Netflix will be making its Ultra HD 4K service available in the new European markets, having already launched with House of Cards Season 2 in the UK.

by Pete Hayman

