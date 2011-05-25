On display at the Munich High End Show last weekend, NAD's C446 Digital Media Tuner is coming to UK shops in July, at around £700.

It can stream music over a network from UPnP/DLNA devices, with connectivity via either Ethernet or Wi-Fi (b/g), and will also play music from USB memory devices connected via a front-panel socket.

As well as internet radio access, the C446 also has DAB/DAB+/FM RDS/AM tuning, with 40 presets available to store favourite stations.

iPod connectivity is possible via an accessory dock, the IPD 2, which connects to the MP Dock socket on the rear of the unit.

The C446 can also stream – or play from USB – WAV/PCM, FLAC, AAC, MP3 and WMA files.

It has both analogue and optical digital outputs, and RS232, 12V trigger in and infrared flasher input for integration into custom installations.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook