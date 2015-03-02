The successor to last year’s Z2 Tablet, the 10in slate delivers Sony’s first 2K, 2560 x 1440 display on a tablet, and is the world’s slimmest and lightest at its screen size, measuring 6.1mm and 389g (393g LTE) respectively.

The Xperia Z4 Tablet is also the brightest 10in tablet among its competitors, making it great for using outdoors in direct sunlight, without any issues with viewing angles.

Its design is inspired by the latest iteration of Sony’s Omnibalance design, with softer, more curved edges - like those seen on the Z3 family - and a matt, easy-grip back.

That’s not the only thing it’s picked up from previous Z family members though. As has become Sony’s USP with its portable devices, you can expect waterproofing to a rating of IP68, with a newly uncapped microUSB port.

This means the Z4 Tablet can be used in water at depths of up to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes, with the extra convenience that a protective cover is no longer needed over the charging port.

The new tablet features Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor (as seen on the new HTC One M9 phone). This is supported by 3GB of RAM, with 32GB of on-board storage and the ability to add to this via microSD.

Its 6000mAh battery promises to offer industry-leading figures of around 17 hours of video playback, while pictures should be improved too thanks to a better 8MP main camera and a 5.1MP wide-angle front camera.

Sony’s support for high-resolution music continues with the Z4 Tablet, with the ability to play back tracks up to 24-bit/192kHz and Sony’s DSEE HX technology promising to "upscale" lower-res tracks.

That’s not all – the Z4 Tablet also packs Sony’s new LDAC codec for wireless music listening, which claims to be three times more efficient at data transfer than Bluetooth.

The Z4 Tablet wasn't Sony's only MWC 2015 announcement. The company also used the show to announce its Xperia M4 Aqua midrange 4G smartphone, its first 64-bit smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor.

Offering a two-day battery life, 13MP camera with Sony's Superior Auto mode, and IP68 waterproofing, the M4 Aqua will run Android 5.0 Lollipop and be available in a choice of black, white, silver and coral for around £300 from Spring 2015.

As for the Z4 Tablet, we’re still waiting on confirmed prices and will update this piece as soon as we have them. We do know it will be available in a choice of white or black, in wi-fi and 4G LTE variants, from June 2015.

