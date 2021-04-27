Music Hall turntables are now distributed by Indi Imports in Australia

Music Hall turntables, designed by ex-Linn employee Roy Hall in the USA, and manufactured in the Czech Republic, are now being distributed in Australia by Melbourne-based company Indi Imports.

“We are immensely proud to be distributing a brand that, due to its heritage, needs no introduction at all,” said Paul Riachi, Managing Director of the Indi Group.

"Founded in 1985, Music Hall has dedicated itself to manufacturing well priced, top quality, high-end turntables whose performance compares, if not outperforms, most other turntables in the marketplace. They represent the best in musicality – and the height of value.”

Music Hall manufacturers a wide range of turntables, which includes an entry-level model that will retail for AU$349. Roy Hall’s philosophy is that his customers should be able to enjoy their turntables ‘straight out of the box’ so even the entry-level mmf Mark1 model comes complete with a tonearm already fitted, and an Ortofon moving-magnet cartridge already fitted and aligned in the tonearm.

It’s a low noise, belt-drive, two-speed design that’s available in two finishes – high-gloss piano lacquer finish or a walnut veneer – and comes with its own dustcover.

Turntables at the top-end of Music Hall’s range are optionally available with cartridges, enabling enthusiasts to choose their own.

For example, the Music Hall mmf-9.3 (pictured) which comes both with Music Hall’s unique triple plinth construction and a single-piece carbon-fibre tonearm, can be supplied without a cartridge, or with a Goldring Eroica LX low-output moving-coil cartridge fitted with a Gyger II line contact stylus.

“At Music Hall, they believe that if you are a true music lover, no audio system is complete without a turntable, and vinyl is a stable, long lasting, and widely available medium,” says Riachi. “When you choose one of their beautifully-crafted turntables, you will enjoy playing natural-sounding analogue music on it for many years to come.” More information from Indi Imports.