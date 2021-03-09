Moon's streaming product family gets Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2

Thanks to the latest firmware updates, Moon's streaming products now support Spotify Connect, following their recent compatibility with AirPlay 2.

Every Moon component based on the company's MiND2 (Moon Intelligent Network Device) streaming module is receiving the latest firmware update – the ACE all-in-one music system, MiND 2 network player, 390 network player/preamplifier and the 280D, 680D and 780D v2 streaming DACs.

Spotify Connect support means owners who subscribe to Spotify Premium or Spotify Family can stream the service's catalogue to their Moon product directly from the Spotify app. Fingers crossed that they will also support the CD-quality Spotify HiFi tier coming later this year.

AirPlay 2, meanwhile, offers direct streaming between the Moon and an Apple iOS device. The two new features are two of the biggest in the streaming world, opening doors to super-easy and intuitive networked playback for Spotify subscribers and Apple users.

