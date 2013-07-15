Headphone manufacturer Monster and lifestyle company Diesel have expanded the Monster Diesel Noise Division Vektr family of headphones.

The new £180 Military Green model joins the Black On-Ear and recently introduced White On-Ear Vektr headphones.

Designed from the ground up to reflect Diesel's "edgy and stylish sensibilities", Monster claims that the headphones provide the user a listening experience that's "tight, articulate...as close to live music as being on stage with the musicians".

Head Monster Noel Lee says: “Whenever we create a new headphone at Monster, we start with a foundation of powerful, accurate audio reproduction, or what we call Pure Monster Sound. Equally as important, we look for innovations in the style and design that will give people a way to express their personal tastes and passions."

"That’s why our alliance with Diesel is so meaningful to us, and why we’re delighted to be working more closely than ever with such an iconic and innovative fashion and design company.”

With a rich matt finish and gunmetal accents, the headphone offers a distinct cosmetic look, veering away from traditional designs associated with most pairs of cans.

It features Diesel's diamond-cut logo on each earcup, and comes with a tangle-free cable and matching Military Green touring case.

Other features include Monster's ControlTalk Universal system, enabling users to control playback of music and movies on their smartphones or other digital devices. Also included is the ControlTalk Universal microphone with an answer button for accessing calls without the need for a handset.

Written by Kobina Monney

