Microsoft has added MSN video player to Windows Media Centre in Windows 7.

In the UK, MSN video player offers 1000 hours of full-length TV shows (with many in HD) for free, which users can now watch in Windows Media Centre on their PC and on TV.

Users will be able to watch programmes such as Peep Show, Doctor Who, Skins, 8 out of 10 Cats, Waterloo Road, Wife Swap, Footballers' Wives and Secret Millionaire.

New TV features in Windows 7 include keyword search, Turbo Scroll and and integrated TV guide for broadcast and internet TV content.

