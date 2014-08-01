The NA-11S1 made its debut at the 2012 High End Show in Munich, before launching in Spring 2013 with a €3999 (£3499) price tag. One of its main features is its ability to support high-resolution audio.

In addition to catering for 192kHz/24-bit audio files, it can also handle 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz DSD files over an asynchronous USB connection from a computer, and features built-in Apple AirPlay.

The list of participating Marantz Premium dealers where you can take advantage of this offer includes:

Musical Images, Beckenham; Vickers Hi-Fi, York; Audible Fidelity, Daventry; Canterbury Hi-Fi, Canterbury; Phase 3, Worthing; Adams and Jarrett, St Leonards-on-Sea; Music Matters, Hatch End; Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Epsom and Southampton; and Peter Tysons, Carlisle and Newcastle.

The set of cables include the 1m Signature USB (type A to type B); a 5m C-stream Ethernet; a 1m Anthem Reference stereo RCA; and a 1.5m Power Chord mains cable.

