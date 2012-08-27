Trending

LG to launch Game World portal on smart TVs in September

New smart TV portal will include action, adventure, arcade, puzzle, RPG, shooter, simulation, sports and strategy games in 2D and 3D

Owners of LG Cinema 3D smart TVs will get access to a new Game World portal from September.

The portal provides the ability to search, purchase and play game apps, in both 2D and 3D, through a special interface. Many of the games can be played with LG's Magic Remote or with a thrid-party game pad.

"Many popular titles will be available along with games developed exclusively for LG Cinema 3D smart TVs," says Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment.

A menu bar on the main menu features four categories – Featured, Top Chart, New and Genre – for instant access. The latter includes action, adventure, arcade, puzzle, RPG, shooter, simulation, sports and strategy games.

A My Games section links users to all previously purchased games and displays a list of the most frequently played ones.

Game World will be launched globally on compatible LG smart TVs in September.

