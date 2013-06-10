Given the increasing popularity of music streaming, it's no surprise that high-end US hi-fi brand Krell has introduced its first music streaming component.

The aptly-named Krell Connect comes in two versions: £2500 buys you the model without an onboard DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), and is available this month, while in August there'll be a second model with an onboard DAC for £3500.

Krell says both models are "engineered to deliver the best quality wireless streaming solution for high-performance audio systems". They can play a whole string of music formats as well as thousands of internet radio stations.

Key specifications are as follows:

* Up to 24-bit/192kHz playback

* 3.5-inch QVGA (320x240) LCD display

* Internet radio UPnP/DLNA-compliant

* iOS and Android apps for control (IR remote control optional)

* V-Tuner equipped

* Wi-fi and USB, plus Toslink optical and coaxial digital inputs (DAC model only)

* Rack mountable

* Optional onboard 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC features 24-bit/192kHz playback, with Krell fully discrete, balanced, current mode analogue circuitry

* DAC model features RCA and balanced outputs

* Supported formats: FLAC, Ogg, WAV, WMA, Apple Lossless, MP4a, MP3

Audio libraries can be navigated via the Connect's built-in 3.5in QVGA LCD screen, or alternatively using the iOS and Android apps on your smartphone or tablet.

Gapless playback is supported too, allowing for no breaks between album tracks.

In the UK the Krell Connect is distributed exclusively through Absolute Sounds.

By Andy Clough

