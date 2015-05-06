KEF made a strong debut in the headphone market with its M500 over-ear cans and M200 in-ears, now the company is bolstering its range with the addition of a more portable, on-ear model (M400), and a new in-ear design (M100).

Due out in June, the M400 on-ear headphones will sell for £200 while the M100 in-ear headphones will set you back £120. The M500s remain at £250.

The M400 cans claim to major on comfort, thanks to memory foam pads, and deliver good noise isolation - while also being light enough at 175g to make them portable (the M500s are 208g). They use a 40mm neodymium driver and sport a foldable design, as seen on the M500s.

They also have an in-line mic and remote, which promises to work with iOS devices and "some Android models". The M400 headphones are available in racing blue, sunset orange, deep black and champagne white.

The M100 in-ear headphones sport a 10mm neodymium driver and a solid aluminium casing to deliver "a well-balanced sound". They come with three sizes of silicon ear tips and in four different colours; racing blue, sunset orange, champagne gold and titanium grey.

Lastly, the top-of-the-range M500 headphones will now be available in all-black and all-white, alongside the two-tone black and silver finish of the original model.

The new KEF M400 and M100 headphones are due on sale in June.

MORE: KEF M500 review

MORE: KEF M200 review

See all our KEF news and reviews