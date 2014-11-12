The newly unveiled buds include two additions to the manufacturer's Gumy Sport portfolio – the HA-EN10 and the HA-ENR15. Both models feature a soft-silicone 'Nozzle Fit' earpiece, for a secure fit.

Both of the new Gumy Sports-branded headphones also have an IPX2 water-ingress protection rating and can withstand sweat and light rainfall. A 1m cable with iPhone-compatible plug is included.

Meanwhile, the Extreme Fitness range has been expanded with two new pairs of headphones in the form of the HA-ETX30 (above) and HA-ETR40, both of which come with JVC's new 'Pivot Motion Fit'.

With their respective IPX5/IPX7 ratings, the new Extreme Fitness headphones won't be fazed should you be caught in a rain storm - and they can also be washed under running water if needs be.

The buds' 1.2m cord has a gold-plated iPhone-compatible plug, while the HA-ETR40 also includes additional open-type earpieces that let ambient sounds in when you're listening to your music.

The Gumy Sport line comes in four colour combinations: blue/black, black/red, pink/violet or white/orange, with the two pairs of headphones compatible with iOS, Android and Blackberry devices.

In comparison, the HA-ETX30 come in four colour options (blue/yellow, black/green, pink/blue or white/orange) and the HA-ETR40 in two colour options: gun metallic/black or red/black.

