Out and about this summer? JBL has announced the launch of a new "ultra-compact" speaker fitted with Bluetooth 4.0 technology to stream your music from mobile devices.

The portable speaker – and speakerphone system – boasts a 1.5in driver to give a "stunning balance of loudness and bass performance" when you're listening to music on the go.

A built-in rechargeable battery lets you play music for up to a claimed five hours with the JBL Clip, which offers a frequency range of 160Hz to 20kHz. It also comes with a 3.5mm cable.

The accessories for the ultra-portable Clip include a carabiner that is designed to let you hook the unit onto "pretty much anything" – clothing, for example.

The JBL Clip is "protected" thanks to its double injection housing that is designed to ensure the speaker "lands" softly if it's dropped or if it finds its way to the bottom of your bag.

Meanwhile, it also features JBL's SoundClear Echo Cancellation Speakerphone System that'll let you make hands-free calls. It's expected to retail for around $50 (£30).

Pete Hayman

