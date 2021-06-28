iPhone 13 could have an ultra-wide lens with autofocus (and bigger bump)

Rumours suggest the iPhone 13 Pro will feature an even bigger camera bump than its predecessor. Now, a credible new rumour seems to explain why: the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro will pack in an advanced ultra-wide camera with autofocus.

In a new investor note, credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates his belief that Apple is working on an upgraded ultra-wide lens for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which could be announced as soon as Tuesday 14th September, according to the latest rumours.

Apple's current ultra-wide lens is fixed focus, which produces excellent 'point-and-shoot' snaps but is non-adjustable and not hugely appealing to serious photographers. The addition of autofocus, which requires power and moving parts, should give users the option to shoot crisp foreground objects against spectacular rolling landscapes.

Furthermore, while the iPhone 12 Pro makes do with a five-element ultra-wide lens, Kuo tips the iPhone 13 Pro to have six elements (via 9to5Mac). This extra 'element' – an individual glass lens element within the lens itself – should result in smoother, sharper images and videos. We'd also expect to see the return of iPhone 12 Pro Max camera tech such as Night Mode and Deep Fusion, which aim to reduce noise in lower light.

Kuo's report suggests that only the iPhone 13 'Pro' models will get the ultra-wide lens with autofocus but that Apple will bring the tech to all iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 13 line-up is rumoured to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple's next flagship phones are tipped to have a new TouchID, faster 120Hz refresh rates and improved 5G. There's even talk of the company releasing a folding iPhone in 2022.

