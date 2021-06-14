New iPad Mini leak suggests bigger screen, USB-C and no home button

A new iPad Mini for 2021 looks to be on its way and the rumours on its size and style are starting to take shape. The latest clutch of leaked schematics, CAD files and hands-on pics seem to confirm an Apple tablet with the same chassis size as the previous model but with less bezel and more screen.

The images, courtesy of FrontPageTech.com, indicate a display in excess of the current 7.9in iPad Mini, made possible, in part, by replacing the home button for the Touch ID system. The edges of the body have also been flattened off to look more like the iPad Air and old iPhone SE.

The other clear change from the images is that the Lightning connector looks to have disappeared and been updated to the more universal USB-C port.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech.com)

According to the schematics, what would become the iPad Mini 6 measures 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm. There also looks to be an improved speaker system too but there's no word on whether or not the 3.5mm headphone socket is present.

FPT's sources state that the iPad Mini 2021 will come in three colours (silver, black and gold), offer 5G connectivity and Apple's A14 processor (as found in the iPad Air), and ship by the end of the year.

The other interesting note is that there also looks to be support for a smaller Apple Pencil Mini, images of which may have been leaked some time ago and been misidentified as the third generation of the standard Apple Pencil.

We look forward to bringing you more about the display tech itself as we get closer to the new iPad Mini launch.

