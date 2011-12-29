Does your old FM radio need replacing? We've been hunting out the sale bargains on the latest DAB and internet radios, and here are some of the best deals we've found so far:

Pure One Mini DAB/FM radio £39.97 (Currys) Read our review

Pure One Elite DAB/FM radio £59.99 (Amazon) Read our review

Pure One Flow DAB/FM/internet radio £83.94 (Laskys) Read our review

ViewQuest Retro 1 DAB radio with iPod dock £85.25 (Play.com) Read our review

Logitech Squeezebox wi-fi internet radio £99.99 (Currys) Read our review

Monitor Audio AirStream internet/FM radio £99.99 (Amazon)

OXX Digital Classic DAB/FM internet radio £129.99 (Amazon) Read our review

Vita R1 MkII DAB/FM radio £139.95 (Superfi) Read our review

Roberts Revival iStream DAB/internet radio £154.99 (Hughes Direct) Read our review

Revo Axis internet/DAB/FM radio with iPod dock £174.90 (Amazon) Read our review

If you see any more great DAB/internet radio bargains in the sales, let us know in the comments box below.

