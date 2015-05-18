The Grand is available in both Stand (pictured) and Stand XL versions. It comes in a range of finishes, including oak, cherry, maple, walnut or mahogany. As with previous Hi Fi Racks products, they’re made from solid hardwood.

Hi Fi Racks says the Grand has been “specially designed to complement sophisticated hi fi and AV systems”, and with Managing Director Bradley Walters saying it's aimed at the “higher end of the market.”

The Grand racks benefit from extra isolation and de-coupling on each tier for “unrivalled acoustic performance.” Grand is available from £300/tier while Grand Stand XL is available from £500/tier.

Meanwhile, the Ianua range is the company’s first to feature soft open/close doors. The range is also available in wall-mountable or floorstanding variants, and is available in a range of different finishes. Ianua comes with multiple shelf configurations and de-coupling shelf supporters as standard, while a turntable plinth can also be included upon request. Ianua is available from £570/tier.

