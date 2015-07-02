Special edition box sets usually include a few deleted scenes (which were probably deleted for a reason) and pointless commentary from cast members, however the upcoming steelbook sets for Game of Thrones have one major draw - each series has its own Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Of course, you'll need a Dolby Atmos-equipped AV receiver, such as the Pioneer SC-LX58 or Onkyo TX-NR3030, and a suitable speaker arrangement to enjoy the new soundtracks, but you could soon be enveloped by one of the most epic series in TV history.

Besides the audio upgrade, the box art has also been redesigned by the company behind the opening credits, with covers featuring locations relevant to that particular series.

The steelbook also comes with a magnet attached, representing a different Game of Thrones crest or symbol.

There's no word on UK pricing at the moment, but series 1 and 2 are due to go on sale on 3rd November with series 3 and 4 following shortly after.

MORE: Dolby Atmos: What is it? How can you get it?