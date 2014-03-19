The Google Chromecast media streaming dongle is now available in Europe, including the UK.

The Chromecast will come with local content, depending on which country it's being sold in. The UK will be able to access BBC iPlayer through the dongle.

The Chromecast dongle went on sale in the US in June last year. It was reported earlier this year that the UK was set to be among the first to get their hands on the device, but no official date was given.

The Google Chromecast plugs directly into an HDMI port on your HD TV. It connects to your home wi-fi network and allows you to stream Netflx, YouTube and Google Play Store-purchased videos. It is available now for £30 from all major retailers.

Roku released its own streaming dongle earlier this year: the £50 Streaming Stick.

It works in a similar fashion to the Chromecast, but gives users access to Roku's entire catalogue of 1200+ entertainment channels.

by Max Langridge

