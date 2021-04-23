German AV brand Loewe takes home 10 titles at the 2021 iF Design Awards

In this year's annual iF Awards, German designer AV brand Loewe collected 10 awards in total, including one coveted iF Gold Award.

The Gold Award was given out to the brand's SEE collection in its WE. by Loewe range – a striking TV series offering 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models that was first unveiled at IFA 2020 at the end of last year.

(Image credit: Loewe)

"With WE. Loewe present a new brand that is specially oriented to the needs of a young target group," iF World Design states. "It boasts uncompromising quality, sustainability, and an exceptionally captivating design. The TVs have a fresh and independent design, high-quality materials, and sustainable product development to offer this customer group a real alternative."

The other nine awards were distributed across a number of the brands products, including TVs, speakers, remote controls and apps.

LOEWE bild s (TV)



LOEWE bild v family (TV range)



LOEWE bild i family (TV range)



LOEWE klang bar mr5 & sub5 (soundbar and subwoofer)



LOEWE klang s family (smart radio)



LOEWE klang mr (multiroom speakers)



LOEWE remote (remote control)



LOEWE my app (app)



We. by Loewe HEAR Family (wireless speaker range)



Loewe has been manufacturing and innovating in the AV space since 1923, with its more recent TVs and speakers offering unique and novel designs, as well as promising durability, precision engineering, regular software updates, and economical energy consumption.

In Australia, Loewe is distributed through Indi Imports.