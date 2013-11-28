Geneva has announced three new updated Model radios, the Model M Wireless, Model L Wireless and Model XL Wireless.

The three new products join the recently-launched Geneva Model S Wireless, which recently received a glowing five-star review.

All of the new Geneva radios add DAB tuners and wireless Bluetooth streaming to their respective existing specifications.

The Model M Wireless updates the original Model M, a Product of the Year back in 2011, and now comes with DAB/DAB+/FM tuners, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and analogue and 3.5mm audio inputs.

Four amps deliver a claimed 60 watts of power, and there's a digital clock with alarm functions. It's available in black, red or white lacquer finishes or in a walnut cabinet, and comes with a remote control.

The Geneva Model M Wireless is due out in December for £499, or £549 for the walnut finish. There's also an optional floor stand for £189.

The Model L Wireless (above) and XL Wireless meanwhile are set to be officially announced next week.

More substantial products, the new Model L Wireless adds DAB and aptX Bluetooth to the original Model L. This speaker had a CD player and iPod dock, so we presume the new model will follow suit. It's yours for a cool £1149.

Simply not substantial enough? The Model XL Wireless is the one for you, then. Delivering a whacking 350-watts of power through six drivers, it also sports DAB, FM and aptX Bluetooth, plus the CD drive.

The new Model XL Wireless will cost you a hefty £1749 – check out the Model XL for an idea of the scale.

We should have more details on the larger Geneva speakers next week, and all thgree should be out in time for Christmas.

MORE: Best wireless speakers 2013

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook