Place Over Ears is a new website that lets you rent noise-cancelling headphones. You order them by post, and send them back in the prepaid box. You can rent for a maximum of 28 days and a minimum of four days.

The company promises you’ll get a ‘fresh’ pair with every order. They won’t be new, but each pair is cleaned with anti-bacterial solutions before being sealed and shipped.

Which headphones? The website currently lists six models:

JVC HA-NC250

Audio Technica ATH-ANC70

Audio Technica ATH-ANC9

Audio Technica ATH-ANC33iS

Sony MDR-ZX550BN

Sony MDR-ZX750BN

Prices vary, with a typical week’s hire costing between £2.24 and £4.50 per day.

And if you decide you really like those headphones, you can buy them at a discount. Place Over Ears’ ‘Fly Try Buy’ scheme gives you a £10 voucher with your first order, which you can put towards your purchase.

