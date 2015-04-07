Place Over Ears is a new website that lets you rent noise-cancelling headphones. You order them by post, and send them back in the prepaid box. You can rent for a maximum of 28 days and a minimum of four days.
The company promises you’ll get a ‘fresh’ pair with every order. They won’t be new, but each pair is cleaned with anti-bacterial solutions before being sealed and shipped.
Which headphones? The website currently lists six models:
JVC HA-NC250
Audio Technica ATH-ANC70
Audio Technica ATH-ANC9
Audio Technica ATH-ANC33iS
Sony MDR-ZX550BN
Sony MDR-ZX750BN
Prices vary, with a typical week’s hire costing between £2.24 and £4.50 per day.
And if you decide you really like those headphones, you can buy them at a discount. Place Over Ears’ ‘Fly Try Buy’ scheme gives you a £10 voucher with your first order, which you can put towards your purchase.