Dolby Vision was launched at CES at the start of the year, promising to deliver another leap in TV picture performance, thanks to an "expanded colour palette, enhanced dynamic range, and dramatically increased contrast ratio".

Now we have the first Dolby Vision televisions - at least in the US. Vizio is the brand responsible, a US consumer electronics company that's known over the pond for its affordable 4K TVs.

The new Dolby TV tech will be on the Vizio Reference Series range (pictured, above), which features a 65in and a 120in 4K Ultra HD model (and is not so affordable).

Dolby Vision is billed as an end-to-end solution that starts with the creation of content and carries on through to distribution and playback - and sure enough there was news on content, too.

Warner Bros. will be distributing "4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision" titles via streaming service Vudu, a US video streaming service owned by Walmart. Titles include Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Storm, The Lego Movie, Man of Steel, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

These films are billed as a mix of "new and remastered" 4K Dolby Vision films, a distinction we'd imagine may make a fair bit of difference (remembering the slightly misleading "Remastered in 4K" Blu-ray discs).

Giles Baker, Dolby Laboratories, commented: "We are delighted to see the Vizio Reference Series as the first TV with Dolby Vision... Vizio Reference Series customers will have access to a slate of Dolby Vision content that demonstrates the impressive capabilities of this TV and bring viewers closer to the original intent of the content creators."

There's no word on a UK release date for these Vizio Dolby Vision TVs or indeed any other news on Dolby Vision TVs for the UK.

Dolby claimed support from Hisense, Philips, TCL and Toshiba for Dolby Vision at CES. Other brands, such as Panasonic, have come down in favour of competing HDR TV technologies.

Read our primer on the TV technologies to look out for this year, from Dolby Vision to HDR to Quantum Dot.

