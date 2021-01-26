Falcon Acoustics launches self-assembly Q7 Mini-Monitors you can build in under two hours

Falcon Acoustics has launched the second do-it-yourself speaker in its 'Complete@Home' range, following the introduction of the two-way IMF100 standmounters last summer. The new Q7 Mini-Monitor is another self-assembly set of speakers that require no specialist tools, and this pair can supposedly be built in under two hours.

The Q7 comprises production-grade Italian Baltic birch ply cabinets, Falcon's B110 and T27 drive units and a Falcon 23.2 factory-assembled, pre-wired crossover. The cabinets have been specially extended beyond the size of the company's famous LS3/5a to produce comparatively more bass. The cabinet baffles, meanwhile, are veneered in either natural walnut or rosewood, provided with magnetically secured cloth grilles.

So what about the at-home assembly? It will probably please you to know that it requires no soldering. In fact, all tools are provided. Better still, there's an online instruction manual and accompanying YouTube video to guide you through the process.

The Q7 Mini-Monitor costs £995, with Tygan front grilles and Q7 Silver Badge crossover upgrade options available at a premium. Falcon Acoustics has plans to launch a total of six models under the 'Complete@Home' umbrella, so there are still four more to be revealed...

