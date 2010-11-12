Available in 5.1 and 7.1 incarnations, and with tower and bookshelf speakers, the Impression Series will be distributed in the UK by Aldous Systems.

A number of complete surround sound systems are set to go on sale, with prices ranging from £1500 to £2250.

The 5.1 bookshelf Impression system, the IMP-5.1-1, comprises four E5Bi bookshelf speakers, an E5Ci centre channel and an ES10i powered subwoofer. The IMP-5.1-1 retails at around £1,500.

The 7.1 bookshelf system, the IMP-7.1-1, includes a further two E5Bi bookshelf speakers and retails at approximately £1,900.



EMP Tek's 5.1 tower Impression system, the IMP-5.1-2, offers two E5Bi speakers for the rear channels, an E5Ci centre, ES10i sub, and two E5Ti towers for the front pair. It's yours for £1,900.

Finally, the 7.1 tower array, IMP-7-1-2, includes an additional two E5Bi speakers and will cost around £2,250.

The E5Ti tower boasts three 6.5-inch poly-matrix woofers, two 5.25-inch aluminised poly-matrix midrange drivers with fixed phase plugs, and a 1-inch poly-silk soft dome tweeter. There will also be a larger tower, the E55Ti, at £1000 a pair.

The E5Bi bookshelf speakers meanwhile boast 5.25-inch aluminised poly-matrix woofers and a 1-inch fabric dome tweeter.