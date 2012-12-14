EE has announced the first Android devices on the UK's first 4G network.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 LTE and the Google Nexus 7 will both be available on the 4GEE network for up to five times faster mobile broadband speeds.
The Nexus 7, which doesn't have an integrated mobile connection, will require bundling and pairing with the Huawei E589 Mobile WiFi device.
The two devices will be available on 4G contracts from this weekend in selected EE retail stores and online. Both devices require a 24-month 4GEE contract.
Android 4GEE prices
The prices for both tablets includes a one off fee for the device and a monthly plan cost for 24 months.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 LTE
4GEE 8GB £100/device £36/month
4GEE 5GB £200/device £31/month
4GEE 3GB £250/device £26/month
Google Nexus 7 bundle
4GEE 8GB £30/device £36/month
4GEE 5GB £30/device £31/month
4GEE 3GB £50/device £26/month
EE announced yesterday that the 4GEE network will be coming to 17 more towns and cities by March 2013.