EE has announced the first Android devices on the UK's first 4G network.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 LTE and the Google Nexus 7 will both be available on the 4GEE network for up to five times faster mobile broadband speeds.

The Nexus 7, which doesn't have an integrated mobile connection, will require bundling and pairing with the Huawei E589 Mobile WiFi device.

The two devices will be available on 4G contracts from this weekend in selected EE retail stores and online. Both devices require a 24-month 4GEE contract.

Android 4GEE prices

The prices for both tablets includes a one off fee for the device and a monthly plan cost for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 LTE

4GEE 8GB £100/device £36/month

4GEE 5GB £200/device £31/month

4GEE 3GB £250/device £26/month

Google Nexus 7 bundle

4GEE 8GB £30/device £36/month

4GEE 5GB £30/device £31/month

4GEE 3GB £50/device £26/month

EE announced yesterday that the 4GEE network will be coming to 17 more towns and cities by March 2013.

