In our review of the TD-M1s, we found them to offer "great stereo imaging" for the £1000 price tag, while we also struggled to think of any similar products that were quite as elegant in appearance.

MORE: Stars of CES 2014 – winners

Eclipse TD sales manager Paul Burnip said the Apple Online Store launch was recognition of the manufacturer's Apple-using customers and crucial to introducing the TD-M1s to a wider audience.

The TD-M1s comprise two speakers with integrated amplification and electronics in the right-hand speaker base, high-resolution 24-bit/192kHz USB-B inputs for use with desktop devices, and UPnP wi-fi streaming.

AirPlay and AirPlay Direct are also on board, which will let you stream music from your Apple devices, as well as a USB-A Direct input. There's also a 3.5mm stereo input for TVs and other devices.

MORE: Read all our desktop speaker reviews and news

Under the exterior, you'll find a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter; a Class D digital amp; and a multiple in/out (MIMO) Diversity Antennae, in addition to an inbuilt router for AirPlay connections.

Burnip said: "We have many Apple users as customers and this is a very important step in introducing our new active system to a wider audience.

"Many musicians, engineers and producers who create on the Mac, are buying TD-M1’s as the ultimate quality control tool, because no other desktop speaker does the job as well."

MORE: Eclipse TD-M1 review