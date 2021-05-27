eBay Plus Weekend sales have landed in Australia

As the end of financial year approaches, retailers are starting to offer up discounts, and eBay isn't missing out on the action. The mega online marketplace has just launched a new Plus Weekend sale spanning a vast array of products, with a bunch of great hi-fi and AV kit included in the discounts offered up to eBay Plus members.
Running from today (Thursday, May 27) until Wednesday, June 2, eBay merchants will be offering up some tasty discounts across sought-after home and personal entertainment brands like Apple, Sony and plenty more.
For Saturday (May 29), Apple's brand new, super premium AirPods Max (which we gave a perfect score in our review) will see a discount, dropping AU$140 from their retail price of AU$899 to AU$759.
There's also the additional lure of a giveaway for shopping during the eBay Plus Weekend – for members spending AU$50 or more during the sales, there's a chance to win a AU$60,000 eBay gift card (five to be won) or a AU$100 eBay gift card (7,000 to be won).
To save you hunting yourself, we'll be gathering some of the best AV and audio deals available on this very page and adding more tasty discounts as we find them throughout the week, so be sure to hit refresh to ensure you're seeing the latest offers.
As mentioned, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member to make the most of these sales, but if you haven't signed up for the premium service before, there's a 30-day free trial of eBay Plus for you to unlock these deals (and more). Once the trial's up, you'll only be paying AU$4.99 a month, or AU$49 for a year's subscription.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones |
AU$499 AU$292 on eBay (save AU$207)
The latest in Sony's lineup of noise-cancelling cans is no doubt its best – and by all accounts one of the best pairs of headphones available right now. With industry-leading ANC, a pleasing, clear and detailed sound signature, solid battery life, and plenty of other neat features, these make for great everyday headphones for purists and casual listeners alike. Use the code PLUSTI20 to score the discount, but you'll need to be an eBay Plus member.View Deal
LG OLED55BX 55-inch OLED TV |
AU$2,795 AU$1,895 at The Good Guys eBay (save AU$900)
With LG running its 2020 OLED models out the door to make room for this year's stock, you can score a huge discount on a very capable 55-incher. You can check out our partners over at TechRadar's 4.5-star LG BX OLED review) for all the reasons why this 'entry-level' TV is a great score for its price. Use the code PLUSCC1 at checkout to score this deal.View Deal
Pure Acoustics SN-10 Subwoofer |
AU$399 AU$183.20 on eBay (save AU$215.80)
If you're after a subwoofer to fill out those lows but aren't hellbent on spending top dollar, then the SN-10 from Pure Acoustics is a solid and affordable solution. While often discounted, the extra 20% offered by the code PLUSTI20 (for eBay Plus members) makes this cheaper than ever.View Deal
Denon AVR S750 7.2ch AV receiver |
AU$1,399 AU$799.20 on eBay (save AU$599.80)
This 7.2 channel Denon AV receiver is oft-discounted, but a further 20% can be knocked off for Plus Members with the code PLUSTI20. You'll get support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby ATmos Height Virtualization, DTS:XTM, and DTS Virtual:X (among others) for a truly immersive cinematic experience, and for those wanting to stream music, it supports Spotify and Deezer as well as hi-res Tidal.View Deal