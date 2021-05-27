eBay Plus Weekend sales have landed in Australia

As the end of financial year approaches, retailers are starting to offer up discounts, and eBay isn't missing out on the action. The mega online marketplace has just launched a new Plus Weekend sale spanning a vast array of products, with a bunch of great hi-fi and AV kit included in the discounts offered up to eBay Plus members.

Running from today (Thursday, May 27) until Wednesday, June 2, eBay merchants will be offering up some tasty discounts across sought-after home and personal entertainment brands like Apple, Sony and plenty more.

For Saturday (May 29), Apple's brand new, super premium AirPods Max (which we gave a perfect score in our review) will see a discount, dropping AU$140 from their retail price of AU$899 to AU$759.

There's also the additional lure of a giveaway for shopping during the eBay Plus Weekend – for members spending AU$50 or more during the sales, there's a chance to win a AU$60,000 eBay gift card (five to be won) or a AU$100 eBay gift card (7,000 to be won).

To save you hunting yourself, we'll be gathering some of the best AV and audio deals available on this very page and adding more tasty discounts as we find them throughout the week, so be sure to hit refresh to ensure you're seeing the latest offers.

As mentioned, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member to make the most of these sales, but if you haven't signed up for the premium service before, there's a 30-day free trial of eBay Plus for you to unlock these deals (and more). Once the trial's up, you'll only be paying AU$4.99 a month, or AU$49 for a year's subscription.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$292 on eBay (save AU$207) The latest in Sony's lineup of noise-cancelling cans is no doubt its best – and by all accounts one of the best pairs of headphones available right now. With industry-leading ANC, a pleasing, clear and detailed sound signature, solid battery life, and plenty of other neat features, these make for great everyday headphones for purists and casual listeners alike. Use the code PLUSTI20 to score the discount, but you'll need to be an eBay Plus member.View Deal

Pure Acoustics SN-10 Subwoofer | AU$399 AU$183.20 on eBay (save AU$215.80) If you're after a subwoofer to fill out those lows but aren't hellbent on spending top dollar, then the SN-10 from Pure Acoustics is a solid and affordable solution. While often discounted, the extra 20% offered by the code PLUSTI20 (for eBay Plus members) makes this cheaper than ever.View Deal