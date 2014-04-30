Trending

Divoom unveils Voombox Bluetooth speakers

The new Voombox range consists of the Travel and Outdoor speakers and both sport rugged, durable bodies with Bluetooth wireless connection.

Speaker manufacturer Divoom has unveiled a new range of Voombox wireless speakers: the Travel and Outdoor models.

The Voombox Travel is a small, portable design with a ring clip for securing to a belt or bag.

The 4W Bluetooth 4.0 speaker is covered by a rugged, splash-proof casing making it ideal for outdoor use. A 550mAh rechargeable battery is also onboard to provide up to six hours of playback. Users are also able to make and take phone calls through the Voombox Travel thanks to a built-in microphone.

The Divoom Voombox Travel is available now in indigo blue, army green, vermillion red and smart black for £50.

A second Bluetooth speaker has also been announced: the Voombox Outdoor. Like the Travel, it features a rugged, water-resistant body and Bluetooth 4.0 technology.

The Voombox Outdoor offers 15W of output power and features two 2in drivers, one tweeter and two passive radiators. A rechargable 3200mAh battery is onboard to provide up to 12 hours of playback and as with the Travel, the Outdoor features a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

The Divoom Voombox Outdoor will be available from the end of May in black, white, red, pink and blue for £100.

