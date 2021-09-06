Dirac Live coming to Onkyo, Pioneer and Integra AV receivers

Swedish audio software developer Dirac has announced that it will be bringing its patented room correction technology, Dirac Live, to the newest AV receivers from Onkyo, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite and Integra.

The software, which measures the acoustics of a room and optimises product performance accordingly, will soon be available on the new Onkyo TX-NR7100 and TZ-RZ50; the new Pioneer Elite VSX-LX305 and Elite VSX-LX505; and the new Integra DRX-5.4 and DRX-3.4.

Founded by PhD students at Uppsala University in Sweden over a decade ago, Dirac develops digital signal processing techniques to improve the sound performance of audio products in a range of different listening environments. Its technology has been integrated into everything from domestic hi-fi equipment and smartphones to headphones and even cars.

While other brands such as Denon and Yamaha also use their own equalisation software to flatten a room's frequency response, Dirac Live takes a different approach, prioritising the speaker's impulse response alongside its balance in the room.

Speaking about Dirac's latest collaborations, Erik Rudolphi, the company's VP of Home & Pro Audio, said: “Mainstream consumers are demanding premium audio more than ever before. Onkyo, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite and Integra recognize that the highest quality can be achieved through sophisticated room correction software like Dirac Live – which impacts sound quality even more than any hi-res audio format.

“In collaboration with four of the industry’s most iconic brands, Dirac is proving that the world’s best room correction software is not just for audiophiles. It’s for everyone.”

