A speaker designed to work in the harshest of weather conditions, the new Muvo Mini will set you back £50 and is the latest addition to Creative's Muvo range of NFC-equipped, Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers.

It comes in your choice of red, blue, white or black and has been designed to offer loud sound and powerful bass, while featuring an IP66 rating for its protection against dust and water and a "grip-friendly" rubber coating.

Under the cover you'll find dual 1.3in full range drivers and oversized internal passive driver – not to mention Bluetooth 4.0, 3.5mm integrated auxiliary input for other devices and 2200mAH battery lasting up to 10 hours.

Creative's Niu Chew Eng said: "We want our users to be able to enjoy an optimal audio experience in the most compact-sized speaker that they can put into their pockets or purses, and bring it along wherever they go.

"We even went the extra mile to have the Muvo Mini certified with an IP66 rating that tests it against the harshness of outdoor all-weather usage, so you can enjoy great audio anytime, anywhere and in any weather."

In addition to the launch of the Muvo Mini, Creative has also unveiled a new wireless speaker system for the home in the shape of the T50 Wireless Signature Series 2.0 – now available to buy in the UK for £180.

Inspired by Creative's GigaWorks T40 system, the T50 aims to deliver improved high frequency performance, lower treble and bass extension. It can be used with mobile and desktop devices alike, including PCs and Macs.

The system incorporates the 3-driver Midrange-Tweeter-Midrange approach, with each tower featuring silk dome tweeters. BasXport Technology is also fitted, while a 3.5mm input provides a wired connection option.

