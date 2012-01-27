As part of the restructure following the merger between Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and Audio T, the group's stores in Bolton and Lancaster are to close.

However, a new, much larger Sevenoaks Sound & Vision store will open in Manchester this spring.

The Bolton and Lancaster stores were operated under licence from Audio T, having been re-branded last year.

In a statement to whathifi.com, Audio T says: "As part of our merger with Sevenoaks, we have been undertaking a review of our national coverage and in the present trading conditions it is not viable to operate these two stores."

Prior to the closures, both stores will hold big closing down sales. Discounts on offer include 50% off accessories, 40% off speakers, 30% of hi-fi electronics, 25% off projectors, 20% off home cinema electronics and turntables, and 15% off iPod docks and portables.

Brands available at a discount include Cyrus, Naim, Rega and Arcam.

For details of sale offers, call the Bolton store on 01204 395789 or the Lancaster shop on 01524 39657.

