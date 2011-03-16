New from Clearaudio is the Magnify tonearm, available now for £2375.

It uses magnetic arm bearings and "many ideas pioneered in previous Clearaudio designs", the company says.

But the Magnify takes things a step further with a hybrid arm bearing, combining vertical precision ball races with a magnetic horizontal bearing featuring adjustable damping.

The two-piece carbon fibre arm tube incorporates micrometer adjustment of tracking force and azimuth.

The Magnify is terminated with either a RCA junction box or with one metre of Clearaudio Sixstream cable and non-magnetic phono plugs.

It's supplied as standard with a Linn-type mount or can be used with the Clearaudio vertical tracking angle (VTA) adjuster, even during playback.

