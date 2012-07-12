BADA, the British Audio-Visual Dealers Association, is no more. It has officially been replaced by a new organisation, called the Clarity Alliance.

Born out of Project Grass, the Clarity Alliance is the new trade association for the UK's hi-fi and home cinema industry, with the primary purpose of promoting the benefits of quality home entertainment to new consumers.

Its aim is bring together the best of the UK's industry in the form of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, the media and PR/marketing consultants.

A series of promotional campaigns targeted at consumers will be designed to make people think about improving their enjoyment of music and movies at home.

To that end, the first campaign will focus on improving the sound quality of flatscreen TVs. You can read more about Clarity in our dedicated blog.

As for BADA, from July 11th it ceased to exist and all its existing members have been transferred to Clarity.

Alan Sircom (above), chairman of the Clarity steering committee, says: "We are clear what the industry wants us to do – that is to help get more people going into more stores so they can experience just what drives our collective passion."

At launch, the Clarity Alliance board comprises: Rachael Prasher (Publishing Director, What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision); Roger Batchelor (Roger Batchelor Associates); Simon Byles (Infidelity); Geoff Coleman (Acoustica); Vernon Hamblin (Unilet); Chris Henry (Overture); Geoff Mathews (Soundcraft Hi-Fi); Geoff Meads (Presto AV); Terry Murphy (Greenbridge PR); Miles Roberts (PMC); and Alan Sircom (Hi Fi+).

