Chromecast with Google TV gets a firmware update to improve Dolby Vision playback and storage

After six months without seeing any firmware action, Chromecast with Google TV has just received a software update that delivers updated security, optimised data storage and enhanced video playback.

Although the updated operating system continues to run on the existing version of Android 10, it still provides some significant improvements.

Notably, although the firmware upgrade requires 158MB of the Chromecast’s 8GB storage, users have reported getting an additional 200-300MB space after updating thanks to ‘storage optimisations and management improvements’. There’s also a new ‘uninstall apps’ feature that lists each installed app and how much memory it uses, so it’s easier to make space.

Elsewhere there’s improved Dolby Vision playback for ‘some apps’ - a welcome fix as one of the biggest flaws of the Chromecast platform has been its buggy and inconsistent playback of Dolby Vision content across different apps.

Version QTSI.210311.036 will also help some apps playback HDR10 instead of converting to HDR HLG and offer increased DRM Video decoding performance.

To update your Chromecast with Google TV, head to Settings > System > About > System update.

MORE

Read our review of the Chromecast with Google TV

These are the best video streamers 2021

Here's everything you need to know about Google TV