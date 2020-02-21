Trending

Chord Company’s ChordOhmic fluid promises improved cable signal transfer

Essentially by creating a greater contact area on the connection

Chord Company has spent four years developing its ChordOhmic Transmission Fluid, and now, 500 prototypes later, it’s here. The liquid polymer has been designed to maximise the surface area of a variety of plug connections to improve their transfer of music signals.

How? By deploying polymers to fill gaps and imperfections on the surfaces of connections, whether that be a speaker or power cable connection or an interconnect cable plug, creating a greater contact area that lowers that contact’s resistance and thus allows more current (the signal) to flow. As a result, the effectiveness of the connection is improved.

Chord Company says its ChordOhmic Transmission Fluid, which was developed by an acclaimed industrial chemist and Andante Largo in Japan, stands out from other enhancing products as it works at a low voltage threshold. Apparently, the original test cables that were treated four years ago by Chord are still “significantly outperforming” the untreated versions built at the same time.

The solution is available now, priced £200 for a 10ml bottle.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jimboo 21 February 2020 17:31
    Bangs head against wall , rolls eyes and sighs.
    Reply
  • abacus 21 February 2020 18:05
    The nonsense they spew about their cables (Without providing any independent verifiable data) is bad enough, but this is really taking the mick.

    Bill
    Reply
  • Winter 21 February 2020 20:05
    Hi Chord ! Please feel free to sending me a sample of this magic potion !!! Let you know how it tastes ok!
    Reply
  • Rustydog 21 February 2020 21:46
    This is embarrassing. Is this an oil-based product? Does it come from genuine snakes?
    Reply
  • Jimboo 21 February 2020 22:18
    It really is something else isn't it? Chord the movie , if you sell it they will buy.
    It just defies description.
    Reply
  • James Robinson 21 February 2020 23:04
    Surely this is one for 1st April, released early in error?
    Reply
  • Winter 22 February 2020 02:13
    What Hi-Fi? said:
    Chord has spent four years developing its ChordOhmic Transmission Fluid, and now, 500 prototypes later, it’s here...

    Chord Company’s ChordOhmic fluid promises improved cable signal transfer : Read more
    Hi . Wait
    hang on there!! Baby wipes incredible . One wipe only . Two has a reverse effect ?
    Give them a go ok.
    Reply
  • Winter 22 February 2020 02:30
    No direspect but for a company with chord s reputation to come out with this hocus pocus shite !! And expect us to take this in in awfull. All time looooow .
    Reply
  • jmjones 22 February 2020 09:52
    It’s time What Hifi got some engineers on staff. To print this with no questioning of the technical side of it tells you why I dropped my subscription. Pathetic. I’d love to see the performance information related to the “4 years and still outperforming“ guff.
    Reply
  • atmasphere 23 February 2020 13:17
    I created an account just to hate quote this -

    Apparently, the original test cables that were treated four years ago by Chord are still “significantly outperforming” the untreated versions built at the same time.

    apparently.
    Reply